Compromise needed for new CeX shop in Whitby

I agree with Whitby Civic Society’s objections to the proposed style of the changes to the Baxtergate shop by CeX.

Whitby Civic Society and I have no objections to the diversification of Whitby’s retail sector, but any changes should be sympathetic to the conservation areas.

Recently, a lot of time, effort and money has been spent improving the road and footpaths on Baxtergate.

It would be a shame if this is spoilt by the introduction of a garish shop front.

Maybe CeX and the Civic Society could have some discussions about the proposals to see if a compromise solution could be obtained?

Frank Doyle

via emai