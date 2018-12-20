Cinder Track - a victory for thousands

I read an email from change.org and am delighted say that Scarborough Borough Council has announced they’ve dropped their plans to resurface part of the cinder track that runs from Whitby to Scarborough.

A great result and a victory for those thousands of people who signed the petition.

From the start, this was a ridiculous idea that would have seen hundreds of trees felled with the resulting impact on wildlife.

A tarmacadam surface could also have encouraged motor bikers to use it with the potential for accidents and injuries.

This is a walkers (and cyclists) paradise and needs to remain as such.

Fantastic!

Gordon Kitching

Mackenzie Crescent

Sheffield