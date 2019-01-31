Chip shop row - Whitby in danger of becoming like a mini-Blackpool

As it is now many years since I lived in my lovely home town, perhaps I am not qualified to judge but I couldn’t agree more with Mr Kilpatrick (Gazette, January 18).

Why on earth would Whitby need another fish and chip shop when it is already amply satisfied with excellent ones, and the thought of one of a huge chain taking over fills me with horror, especially in such a beautiful majestic building.

Whitby, I always felt, stood apart from the very ordinary seaside resorts, not least because of its sheer beauty and individual shops and businesses, now it’s in danger of becoming like all the rest. One of the many mini-Blackpools.

With congratulations to Mr Kilpatrick on his wonderful humour.

EH Bell

Newland Avenue

Driffiel