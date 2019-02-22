Caring scheme round Whitby area is a welcome change

Re: The Safe & Connected Friendly Call Scheme (Gazette, January 18):

I am writing to say how happy I was and how much better I felt when Mr Postie rang our bell to ask how we were, it was certainly a change and a good, welcome change.

I really did enjoy my chat with him, he was so friendly and caring and had lots of understanding.

At first I was a bit hesitant about such things and I felt worried to ask for the help, but honestly and truly it’s a very good thing.

I hope it is well recommended for this town because there are a lot of lonely people who live here and in need of such good help.

I am so grateful.

J Thornton

Church Street

Whitby