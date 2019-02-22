Caring scheme round Whitby area is a welcome change

Postman Christian Elcoate checks in on Safe and Connected customer Brenda Simpson, of Whitby.
Postman Christian Elcoate checks in on Safe and Connected customer Brenda Simpson, of Whitby.

Re: The Safe & Connected Friendly Call Scheme (Gazette, January 18):

I am writing to say how happy I was and how much better I felt when Mr Postie rang our bell to ask how we were, it was certainly a change and a good, welcome change.

I really did enjoy my chat with him, he was so friendly and caring and had lots of understanding.

At first I was a bit hesitant about such things and I felt worried to ask for the help, but honestly and truly it’s a very good thing.

I hope it is well recommended for this town because there are a lot of lonely people who live here and in need of such good help.

I am so grateful.

J Thornton

Church Street

Whitby