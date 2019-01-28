Scarborough's 2019 events

Your guide to events happening in Whitby and Scarborough during 2019 that you won't want to miss

Here are some of the events scheduled to take place in Whitby and Scarborough this year.

Your guide to dates and acts at the Open Air Theatre, town traditions and free family days out.

Thousands of visitors are expected to celebrate Coastival arts festival's 10th anniversary with this years theme of time, a nod to the past teamed with new work, on February 22-24.

1. Coastival

On March 5, its the time of year to go skipping and flipping crazy! Scarboroughs annual celebrations are a highlight of the towns calendar that spans the generations.

2. Shrove Tuesday seafront skipping

Thousands of visitors in flamboyant attire are expected to be pouring into the streets of Whitby on April 12-14 to take part in the weekends activities.

3. Whitby Goth Weekend

The four-day cycle race will be visiting the borough for the fifth year running between May 2-5.

4. Tour de Yorkshire

