Your guide to events happening in Scarborough and Whitby during 2019 that you won't want to miss Here are some of the events scheduled to take place in Scarborough and Whitby this year. Your guide to dates and acts at the Open Air Theatre, town traditions and free family days out. 1. Coastival Thousands of visitors are expected in Scarborough to celebrate Coastival arts festival's 10th anniversary with this year's theme of time, a nod to the past teamed with new work, on February 22-24. 2. Shrove Tuesday seafront skipping On March 5, its the time of year to go skipping and flipping crazy! Scarboroughs annual celebrations are a highlight of the towns calendar that spans the generations. 3. Whitby Goth Weekend Thousands of visitors in flamboyant attire are expected to be pouring into the streets of Whitby on April 12-14 to take part in the weekend's activities. 4. Tour de Yorkshire The four-day cycle race will be visiting the borough for the fifth year running between May 2-5.