Youngsters prepare to stage Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Scarborough YMCA

Youngsters from Scarborough YMCA bring Joseph and his Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat to the stage next week.

Rehearsals are well under way for Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical – based on the biblical story of Joseph and his jealous brothers.

Joseph – the favourite son of Jacob – is blessed with vivid dreams that foretell the future.

Sold into slavery by his brothers, Joseph endures a series of adventures which challenge him to his core.

News of Joseph’s ability to interpret dreams sparks the interest of the hilariously Elvis-like Pharaoh.

Joseph is out of jail and well on his way to second-in-command.

Eventually Joseph’s brothers find themselves unknowingly groveling at the feet of the brother they betrayed.

A truly timeless Old Testament tale, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is set to a multitude of musical genres, spanning from country-western and calypso to bubble-gum pop and rock and roll.

Songs include Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, Coat of Many Colours, Jacob and Sons and Go, Go Joseph.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat runs at the YMCA Theatre, St Thomas Street, Scarborough from Tuesday April 23 to Saturday April 27, daily at 7.30pm.

Tickets: 01723 506750