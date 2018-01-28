Youngsters can get hands dirty at club

A new club launching in the North York Moors National Park will provide young people aged eight to 16 with the opportunity to get their hands dirty and learn more about the fascinating world of archaeology.

The Moors and Valleys Young Archaeologists’ Club (YAC), launches on Saturday February 3.

It will give budding archaeologists the chance to visit archaeological sites, participate in digs, handle museum objects, watch demonstrations and take part in a variety of craft and educational activities.

Kim Devereux-West, Cultural Heritage Assistant at the North York Moors National Park Authority, said: “The moors may seem wild and natural, but their appearance is largely the result of human activity and this has left behind an abundance of archaeological evidence for us to find and study.”

“We hope to inspire the next generation to take an interest in the lives and legacies of those who went before them, all while having a great deal of fun.”

The group will be based at The Moors National Park Centre in Danby, but activities will take place across North Yorkshire and Teesside. The club, which is free, will meet on the first Saturday of each month between 11am and 1pm.