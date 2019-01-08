Young Whitby actors set to star in 2019 Showcase spectacular

The youth drama school Colebrooke Productions will present an extravaganza of dance, drama and song for a two night run in Whitby, in March.

Directed by brother and sister, Chris and Chanelle Colebrooke, the drama school will take to the stage at Whitby Pavilion on Friday March 1 and Saturday March 2.

Showcase 2019 is on at Whitby Pavilion on March 1 and 2.

The show is filled with a huge variety of drama, dance and song performed by the budding young actors at Colebrooke Productions.

With stories from well-known classics, including freestyle and contemporary dance performances and to rival last year’s piece The Monarchy, the older pupils will star in Eternity 7, bringing the Seven Deadly Sins to life.

Chris Colebrooke, the school’s principal, said “This is a show not to be missed.

“It’s a family produced show, for the whole family’s pleasure – this will really be a show for everyone.”

Tickets for Colebrooke Productions: Showcase 2019 are on sale from just £8.

Visit www.whitbypavilion.co.uk or you can buy them from The Pavilion’s Box Office (01947) 458899.