Young Hawsker entrepreneurs’ big boost for charity

Youngsters at Hawsker-cum-Stainsacre School School raised £608.91 for the charity Candlelighters after a coffee afternoon at Hawsker Village Hall, which was the culmination of a 10-week project.

The Baytown Coffee Company ran sessions once a week with years five and six pupils and then the teachers based further lessons during the week around what the children had learned.

Pupils learned about the history and geography of coffee, the science behind the blending and roasting processes, where the children had a go at doing this themselves, the maths behind coffee (weights, buying, loss during roasting etc) and marketing a coffee business and products.

Pupils put their new-found blending and roasting skills to good use at Monday’s event.