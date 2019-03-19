‘You can see on their faces how much they love it’ - Whitby’s Colebrooke students take to stage for annual Showcase

Students of Colebrooke Productions took to the Whitby Pavilion stage for their annual Showcase Extravaganza.

Thirty eight students who have attended classes regularly since September were involved in the Showcase, directed by brother and sister Chris and Chanelle Colebrooke, which included a variety of musical theatre pieces, drama, dance and song.

The cast of Colebrooke Productions' Showcase 2019.

The show was spread across two nights and included a variety of miniature performances – from sections inspired by High School Musical and Charlie & The Chocolate Factory to an original dramatic piece created by Chris, Eternity 7 – The untold story of the 7 deadly sins.

The piece also included a tribute to the music of Michael Jackson, with Romi Page starring as ‘the King of Pop’ in Smooth Criminal.

Chris said: “The amount of people that have congratulated us have been overwhelming - I am so proud of everyone of our pupils.”

Amid the classic tales, another original idea from Chris took to the stage in the form of The Magic Kingdom which saw Rosie Young and Alyyah Parkin re-take the roles of Jonah & Jayden - a pair of young social media stars, that gain access to an abandoned theme park, only to find the statues are all alive.

Lewis Peagam lets loose as a young Michael Jackson,

“We have laughed, cried, but most importantly had a right good laugh while doing it,” added Chris.

“The amount of comments I’ve had saying ‘you can just see on their faces how much they love it’ fills me with so much pride at how far we have come.”