You can rent this amazing working lighthouse on the Yorkshire coast

The former lighthouse keepers' accommodation at Whitby Lighthouse has been converted into a luxury holiday let.

The site on Ling Hill was built in 1858, and originally comprised a pair of towers which beamed fixed lights over Whitby Rock. In 1890, it was altered and a more powerful light installed in the smaller tower, meaning the second light was decommissioned.

The lighthouse was automated in 1992, and keepers were no longer required to operate it. The light is still functional, and is controlled remotely by the national lighthouse authority, Trinity House, from their base in Harwich.

The keepers' houses, now known as Galatea Cottage and Vanguard Cottage, can be rented from £161 per night through the letting agency Rural Retreats, and can sleep up to five people. The properties are still owned by Trinity House.

The cottages are next to the Whitby Fog Signal, a former fog warning station which was deactivated in 1988. It has since become a private house with its own self-contained holiday let - and is currently for sale.

There are also two smaller lighthouses which protect Whitby Harbour.

