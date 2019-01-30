Yorkshire Regiment to hold open night in Scarborough

The Yorkshire regiment is to hold an open night at Scarborough Town Hall next Wednesday (Feb 6) in a bid to drum up more recruits.

Over the past week, members of the local Army regiment have been visiting Scarborough schools and colleges as part of an ongoing recruiting drive - you may even have seen them on the high street.

The Yorkshire Regiment soldiers in the snow.

At next Wednesday’s event, which is on from 6pm to 9pm. you can talk directly to the soldiers and the recruiting team and find out what life in the Army as a Regular or Reserve is really like.

The open night will include a weapons stand and an Army Careers stand and it is hoped some Army veterans will also attend.

4 YORKS is the regiment’s Army Reserve battalion and has companies and detachments in towns and cities

across Yorkshire and Teesside.

Looking forward, 2019 is set to be busy when 4 YORKS will be involved in challenging exercises in Kenya and Denmark.