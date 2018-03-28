Yorkshire firefighters called out to 'emergencies' caused by noisy toothbrush and hot cross buns

North Yorkshire Fire Service have been sent to two bizarre 999 calls this week.

Crews were called to a house in Whitby after the residents reported a strange noise coming from a fan. After examining the scene, firefighters discovered the source of the noise was actually an electric toothbrush.

In another incident reported on the same overnight log, firefighters were sent to a property in Great Ouseburn after a smell of smoke was reported. An enthusiastic cook celebrating Easter had put 12 hot cross buns into the oven - then left them unattended.