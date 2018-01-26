Yorkshire Coast proves popular with film crews, with more than 80 requests last year

More than 80 enquiries from film crews were made to the local tourism board to film on the Yorkshire Coast last year, new figures reveal.

Huge productions, such as the newly-released Daniel Day-Lewis film, Phantom Thread, have been identified as behind the surge in requests, which are set to benefit the region through a tourism boom.



Janet Deacon, Tourism and Corporate Marketing Manager for Scarborough Council and Area Director for Welcome to Yorkshire said: “Film Tourism is hugely important to the Yorkshire Coast as it not only supports boosting the local economy during filming but it also provides a platform from which to showcase the beauty of the area.



“Last year we received in excess of 80 enquiries ranging from TV Shows, Dramas, Commercials, Music Videos and Feature Films.



“Recent figures released by Screen Yorkshire also showed that the growth of the film and TV industries in Yorkshire & The Humber outstripped other parts of the UK.”



She added: “We are truly delighted that the producers of the Phantom Thread chose the Yorkshire Coast for the filming and we are delighted that it has been a huge success and keep our fingers crossed that it wins as many Oscars as possible.



“We look forward to welcoming the viewers to our beautiful Yorkshire Coast.”



Whitby has starred in many productions down the years, including Heartbeat, Captain Jack, and Victoria.



Last year saw some big productions filming in the area, most notably Phantom Thread, which has been nominated in six categories at the Oscars.



August also saw a film crew in Whitby, recording for a movie starring Mark Addy, Tara Fitzgerald and Molly Windsor, called The Runaways.



The Phantom Thread comes out in UK cinemas today.



Filming took place at many local spots, including Robin Hood’s Bay, Staithes and Lythe.