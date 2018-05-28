Yorkshire bus route is named the most scenic in Britain

A bus route which passes through the stunning landscapes of the North York Moors National Park is officially the most scenic journey in Britain.

The 840 Coastliner service from York to Whitby has been handed the title from a shortlist of over 100 rural routes compiled by Bus Users UK.

Around 15,000 public votes were cast in the poll, which was the brainchild of bus enthusiast Paul Kirby, from Wetherby. Bus operators Arriva, First, Go-Ahead, Stagecoach and Transdev were all invited to submit their services.

Coastliner CEO Alex Hornby said:

“I’m absolutely delighted that our Coastliner service is now officially Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route – especially as the votes have come from the people whose views matter most of all to us, those who travel on our buses."

As well as the incredible views, Coastliner customers can also enjoy superfast Wi-fi and USB power points while on board.

The half-hourly 840 begins in Leeds and passes through Tadcaster, York, Malton and Scarborough before reaching Whitby.

“This wonderful news is ideally timed, as the summer season begins - we’re looking forward to welcoming new customers to take a seat with us on the top deck, to enjoy the grandstand views of the moors and coast.”

The runner-up was Scottish Highlands bus 914, which runs from Glasgow to Fort William and Skye via Loch Lomond and Glencoe. A Dorset coastal route, the Purbeck Breezer from Bournemouth to Swanage via Sandbacks, was third.

Bus Users UK now hope to create a website dedicated to scenic bus routes for passengers to visit.