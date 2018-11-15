Yorkshire BID scheme is new tax on Whitby area's businesses

Some of your readers will be completely unaware of the latest move by Scarborough Borough Council to off-load even more of its responsibilities onto a proposed Destination Business Improvement District experiment.

This is a new tax on local businesses along the Yorkshire coast, raised by a completely new organisation called Business Improvement District, supported by Scarborough Borough Council.

Some of the aims of this new bureaucracy are to clear rubbish, provide tourist information and improve parking – the borough council are responsible for supplying all of these.

Even worse, when businesses are complaining that business rates are killing the High Street, all businesses will be taxed another 1.5% of their rateable value.

This means that a business with a rateable value of £13,000 (after deducting their transitional relief and small business relief) will have to find an extra 15% on top of the business rates they actually pay, whether they agree to this scheme or not.

Please vote no and let your parish, town, borough and county councillors know that you totally reject this scheme in all its aspects, just as Redcar and Cleveland Council have already done.

How can anyone suggest that Goathland is a coastal village?

Yet it is part of this ‘Coastal’ Destination Business Improvement District!

If Destination Business Improvement Districts really were the way forward, then surely all villages in the North York Moors National Park should be included in a separate national park business improvement district?

C Riddolls

Whitby

