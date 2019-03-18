World famous wildlife photograph exhibition returns to Yorkshire gallery - its only visit to the county

The hugely popular Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition – developed and produced by the Natural History Museum - will be back in the East Riding this year.

Beverley Art Gallery in the Treasure House will host the new exhibition from Saturday June 22 to Saturday September 14, making it an ideal day out for the summer holidays this year.

The exhibition reflects the 54th year of the competition, which welcomes entries from professional, amateur and young photographers.

For the 54th competition, the international judging panel of respected wildlife experts reviewed more than 45,000 entries from 95 countries.

Visitors will be able to see 100 acclaimed photographs from all the competition categories, featuring a huge variety of inspiring images.

Councillor Richard Burton, portfolio holder for leisure, tourism and culture, said: “I am absolutely delighted that we have managed to secure the return of this exhibition once again, working with our partners at the Natural History Museum, and featuring all the new winning photographs from the 2018 international competition, which will be on show in Beverley for the first time.”