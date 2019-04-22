Workshop on Time Sliders held in Grosmont next month

Adrian Glasser, volunteer for the Land of Iron project and Tom Mutton, Land of Iron programme manager, will be holding a hands-on workshop to demonstrate how to create Time Sliders on a computer and online.

The event will take place on Tuesday, May 7 between 6pm and 8pm in the Crossing Club, Grosmont.

This workshop will allow participants to learn how to manipulate and warp old and new digital photographs of the same scene on a computer, to align them into a Time Slider using Photoshop, the free image manipulation programme GIMP and the free programming language Processing.

A spokesman said: “The workshop will include instruction on how to use these software packages and how to set up a website to allow the Time Sliders to be viewed online.

“Bring your computers, your old and new digital photographs of the same scenes and come along for some fun and entertainment and to get all your Time Slider questions answered.

“Time Sliders are a very useful tool for any historical photograph re-enactments or for mesmerising displays of how places change over time.”

To view some of Adrian’s Time Sliders visit http://www.adrianglasser.com/blogs/old_to_new/old_to_new.html

To download the free GIMP programme visit: https://www.gimp.org/

To download the free Processing programme prior to the workshop visit: https://processing.org/