Wonderful Whitby photo to feature on library cards

A stunning photograph focusing on Whitby has been chosen as one of six images to be featured on library cards across the county.

Gary Marriner with his image entitled ‘Homeward Bound, Whitby’ will see his snap used as part of a new North Yorkshire libraries initiative.

Photographers from across the county were recently invited to capture the beauty and diversity of a North Yorkshire summer in a competition organised by the county council’s library service.

The contest was part of a scheme offering new library members colourful reminders of this year’s glorious summer to help to banish the winter chill by placing the great images on their library cards.

More than 100 people submitted a total of 350 images covering all aspects of the county, from coast to moors, rolling farmland, dramatic landscapes, historic towns and villages, wildlife and nature.

Mr Marriner’s outstanding image was deemed to be in the top six entries and will now feature on library membership cards across the North Yorkshire area.

County Councillor Greg White, Executive Member for Libraries, said: “The standard of the entries was very high and the judging panel deliberated long and hard to whittle the entries down to a final shortlist of ten before agreeing the six winning images.”

A North Yorkshire libraries spokesman said: “The limited edition cards are available from North Yorkshire libraries to anyone joining the library.

“Existing members can request the cards, but there will be a small charge.

“The winning entries can be seen at www.northyorks.gov.uk/libraries-news-and-events.”

The winners were:

○ Keith Harris with Kilburn White Horse

○ Colin Hurworth with Near Bolton Abbey

○ Gary Marriner with Homeward Bound, Whitby;

○ Roger Nelson with Moorland Swaledale Ewe

○ Melanie Riley with Sunset through Knaresborough Viaduct

○ Tracey Roberts with Filey Beach.