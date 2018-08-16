Woman taken to hospital after chip pan fire at house near Whitby

A woman was taken to hospital yesterday after a chip pan caught fire in a house near Whitby.

Crews from Lythe and Robins Hoods Bay were called to reports of a kitchen fire at a property in the village of Briggswath shortly after 6.30pm yesterday.

North Yorkshire Fire Service said the fire was out when they arrived and the occupants had safely left the house, but one woman was taken to hospital for a check-up.

"The chip pan fire caused fire damage to the kitchen, cooker and extractor fan," a spokesman said.

Crews used one hose reel, two sets of breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera while at the scene.

Fire survival advice was also given to occupants.