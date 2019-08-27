Woman's body recovered from sea off the coast of Staithes

Emergency services were called to reports of a body in the sea off the coast of Staithes yesterday.

Police Officers from North Yorkshire Police and Cleveland Police, Staithes and Whitby Coastguard Rescue Teams, Staithes and Runswick RNLI and Yorkshire Ambulance Service were called to the scene at around 2pm.

Crews recovered a woman’s body and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was taken to a nearby hospital where enquiries are ongoing to formally identify her.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.