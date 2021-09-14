Woman rescued in Dalby Forest after falling down steep bank and becoming trapped under her mobility scooter

The casualty being loaded onto the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. (Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)

Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called at 2.12pm by both the Yorkshire Ambulance Service and North Yorkshire Police to reports of a lady on a mobility scooter who had fallen some 20 foot down a steep bank from a forest track below Low Dalby village.

Reports from the scene suggested she was trapped below the scooter.

After initial assessment and treatment by Yorkshire Ambulance Service and due to the type of injury, the mountain rescue team placed the woman in a vacuum mattress and carried her over Dalby Beck on a bells stretcher to the waiting air ambulance who transported her to medical care.

The rescue team preparing their equipment. (Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)

Once handed over, the team then returned to the scene of the incident and, in what they say is probably a first for them, recovered the mobility scooter back to the track.

A spokesperson for Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team said: "We would like to thank the forest rangers who, along with a passing off-duty paramedic, provided initial casualty care, kept the patient warm with their jackets and for helping clear a path through the woods for us.

"Also thanks to the residents of Low Dalby who raised the initial alarm from their land lines (mobile phone coverage is almost non existent in the area)."