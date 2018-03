A woman had a lucky escape when she became stuck in mud on a beach near Whitby.

She was walking in the Upgang Ravine at the base of the cliffs near Whitby Golf Club when she became trapped.

Fire crews assisted the Coastguard in the rescue, and used mud lances, salvage sheets and ladders as a platform to release her.

She was not hurt but was given a general check-up by ambulance crews.