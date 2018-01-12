Woman left 'extremely shaken' after man armed with bat attacks her car near Whitby

A woman was left "extremely shaken" after a man crashed into the back of her car then smashed her windscreen with a bat in a terrifying attack on the A171 near Scaling Dam.

The woman, aged in her 50s, had stopped at temporary traffic lights at around 7.10am yesterday morning when a man driving a 4x4 vehicle collided with the rear of her black Honda Civic.

The incident happened near to Scaling Dam.

But instead of exchanging details, the suspect got out of the vehicle, carrying a thin rubber bat which had a distinctive white tip, and began shouting and swearing at the woman before hitting her windscreen several times, causing it to smash.

The man then struck other parts of the vehicle, causing further damage before getting back into his vehicle and driving off in the direction of Guisborough, along the A171.

Fortunately the woman was not injured but was left extremely shaken. She remained in the vehicle and drove away.

Police are hunting the suspect who is described as a white male, of slim build, tall, aged in his late forties and wearing an orange jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Wendy Rowe from Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.