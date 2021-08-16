Woman dies while swimming in the sea off Yorkshire Coast
A woman has died while swimming in the sea on the Yorkshire Coast.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 10:18 am
Updated
Monday, 16th August 2021, 10:20 am
The swimmer, who was in her sixties, died following the incident at Runswick Bay on Friday.
Emergency services attended but were unable to help the woman, who was visiting the seaside from outside the area, whose identity has not been revealed.
Police said there are no suspicious cirumstances surrounding the death and the woman's family are being supported by officers.
A spokesperson said: "Thank you to everyone at the scene who assisted officers, the coastguard and ambulance service."