Woman assaulted in car park of pub near Whitby

A woman has been assaulted in the car park of The Horse Shoe Hotel, Egton Bridge, near Whitby.

The incident happened at approximately 9.30pm on August 30.

Officers would like to speak to anybody who was in the pub between 6pm and 9.30pm that day or anyone who may have been leaving between 9.30pm and 10pm.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Stephanie Chapman. You can also email Stephanie.chapman@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

The reference number for this crime is 12190164270.