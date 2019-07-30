Woman airlifted to Scarborough Hospital after falling down steps in woodland near Whitby

A 59-year-old woman has been airlifted to Scarborough Hospital for treatment after falling down steps in a woodland.

The Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team were contacted for assistance by Yorkshire Ambulance Service for the incident at 5pm yesterday (July 29).

Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team

The lady, who was out walking, had taken a tumble down some steps in woodland North West of Sandsend above Whitby.

A spokesperson from Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team said: "14 team members responded along with the teams two Land Rover Ambulances and with thanks to a local farmer we managed to drive along adjacent fields to near the incident site.

"Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended the incident and their paramedics attended to the lady.

"Team members carried her in our stretcher up through the woodland path to the waiting helicopter where she was flown for treatment to Scarborough Hospital."

Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team

The incident lasted for around one hour and 45 minutes.