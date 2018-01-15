Woman airlifted to safety from Ravenscar cliffs

A woman was rescued from a cliff in Ravenscar after she slipped and seriously injured her leg.

Burniston and Scarborough Coastguard Rescue teams were called to the woman who was injured near the bottom of the cliffs near the Raven Hall Hotel.

The woman was airlifted to safety

The coastguard helicopter was used to reach the woman at around 11.30am on Saturday January 13.

A spokesperson for the coastguard said: "Due to her location, and that the path up from the base of the cliff was steep and very slippery, it was decided that the best method to extract the lady was by a Coastgaurd rescue helicopter based at Humberside airport."

She was airlifted to the carpark of the Raven Hall Hotel where she was transferred to hospital by land ambulance.

The coastguard teams worked with Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team to reach the woman.

The spokesperson added: "Team working of the different organisations went very well indeed, and a safe and effective rescue was carried out. We all wish the lady a speedy recovery."