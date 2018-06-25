Woman airlifted to hospital from Danby

A woman has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after being taken unwell near Danby.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service was called to assist the walker, who is in her 30s, on the North York Moors.

It took seven minutes to transport the woman to James Cook University Hospital.

A spokesperson for the air ambulance service said: "The patient was assessed on scene by the aircrew doctor and paramedic team before being flown to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough for further treatment."

The incident occurred at 1.30pm today (June 25) and the woman arrived at hospital in a serious but stable condition.