Wizarding Weekend success at North Shire

North Shire, a farm with a pinch of magic, held a Harry Potter inspired weekend on August 18 and 19.

A spell was cast over the farm for this family fun day event with a host of activities including spell casting, broom racing and wand making.

Cakes that were on sale at the creaky cauldron

Upon entering the wizarding weekend, visitors were put into respective houses by the famous sorting hat.

Owner Carol Cavendish said: “The wizarding festival went very well and was a great success.

"We just wanted to do something different – a bit weird and wonderful.”

The realms of magic will also be expanding later this year, with some new additions to add to the farm, to inspire greater adventures to be discovered.