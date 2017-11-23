Winterfest ‘will go ahead as planned’ despite funding issues

The organisers behind Whitby Winterfest have sought to reassure the public that the event will go ahead, despite the funding problems faced to date.

As reported in the Gazette over the last two weeks, the event has faced funding issues due to limited support from local bodies.

But, even in the face of less funding than planned, the weekend will still happen, from December 1 to 3.

Chairman of We Are Whitby who plan Winterfest, James Fearnley, said: “Last year proved how important this community get-together really is with visitors saying again and again... ‘at last something for us’.

“It was like a big village fete where everybody seemed to know everybody, a truly memorable community event.

“Following the Gazette support for our Go Fund Me appeal we expect to raise around an additional £1,000 for the fund.

“We are immensely grateful to all those who have helped, especially the local company who have anonymously matched every £1 for £1.

“The fund is still open and will help us to ensure we are able to carry Winterfest forward. We will also still be shaking the bucket at the event itself!”

To date more than £450 has been raised to help Winterfest.

But more donations are still welcome to make the event as successful as possible.

To donate towards Winterfest visit: www.gofundme.com/help-make-winterfest-2017-happen.

The mission of the Whitby Winterfest is to bring together, demonstrate and celebrate the nature, values, capacity and potential of the unique community that is Whitby and the Esk Valley.

Events planned for the weekend include a procession led by Queen Victoria and Santa Claus, a Fun and Food Pavilion, a Christmas beach hut bonanza, Santa’s hideaway, the Community Pavilion and performances from culture groups and choirs.

Pick up a copy of next week’s Gazette for more information and timings of the planned activities.