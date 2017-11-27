Winterfest set to make Whitby a wonderland

The Christmas spirit is in full swing, with Whitby Winterfest set to up the festive cheer.

The event, organised by community group We Are Whitby, gets underway on Friday night from 6pm, kicked off by a procession featuring Queen Victoria and Santa Claus!

It begins at the Pavilion, with locals invited to bring their own musical instruments and to make some noise.

Then on Saturday and Sunday the event will be running from 10am until 6pm.

Highlights of the weekend include: The fun and food pavilion - on the West Cliff Car Park, including the Tantalizing Treats Tent with Sanders Yard and Whitby Brewery, The Man Mamma Rags Bar (cocktails from converted horse box) and Lush Coffee (serving local Bay Town Coffee) from converted a ambulance, plus Whitby’s famous and friendly funfair with rides for the smaller children.

The Christmas beach hut bonanza - Visit the 24 stalls in the Christmas Market Pavilion offering a range of Whitby’s enterprise and talent.

Santa’s secret hideaway - Children have the chance to visit Santa where they will also get a gift to remember.

The community pavilion - Following the success of last year’s community group involvement, there will be 12 local social and community stalls, featuring gifts, competitions, raffles and support for some of the many groups and organisations supporting Whitby’s unique social and community life.

Culture and colour choirs - Throughout the day listen and watch some of the stunning variety of music and culture available in Whitby, including the incredible U3A Ukulele Band First Band. The Gurly Wurly group will also be playing on Friday night.

Winterfest brings together the social, economic and cultural groups in Whitby under one roof providing them the means to offer their goods and services or to increase awareness of their group to a wider audience.

We Are Whitby aims to build a healthier local community for all through mutually supportive relationships between local businesses, social and cultural groups and individuals in the Whitby area.