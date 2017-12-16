Exhibition: WinterArt display offers a kaleidoscope of colour

The power of art to brighten up a winter’s day is evident at the current exhibition at the North York Moors National Park’s Inspired by… gallery in Danby.

Blue Berry, by Jo Garlick.

With the theme WinterArt, the annual showcase exhibition by Brigantia brings together a kaleidoscope of colours, mediums and striking imagery as artists explore and interpret the natural world during wintertime.

Designed to celebrate the very best of contemporary and traditional arts and crafts, Brigantia, an association of craftmakers, also offers plenty of Christmas shopping opportunities with cards, gifts and quirky stocking fillers, from exclusive silk scarves and jewellery through to limited edition giclee prints and photography.

Within the collection are prints by mixed media artist Clare Dean, including a work entitled A Winter’s Field, which captures the glacial beauty of the landscape.

Earthenware features with exhibitors such as Wold Pottery from Loftus, showcasing the Routh range that reflects the sea green, brown and blue colours of the area, and the fun Spots and Dots collection of teapots, beakers and bowls. Alternatively, the vibrant images created from pastels by Jo Garlick have produced a striking display.

Depicting British wildlife, livestock and the heritage of both the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors National Parks, Jo’s work includes wintry garden scenes as well as vistas of historical landmarks.

The bright colours and tactile quality of the quilts, wall hangings and handmade books by Malton textiles artist Christine Shaw are another stand-out exhibit.

Brigantia is a collective of nearly 20 artists and craftspeople ranging from one-man bands with workshops in the bottom of their gardens to those with larger, well established businesses.

Sally Ann Smith, curator for the Inspired by… gallery, said: “This is the tenth year that Brigantia has worked with us and this year’s exhibition remains as inspired and innovative as before with an extensive range of new products. This weekend, Santa will also be in residence in his grotto to keep youngsters occupied.”

The WinterArt exhibition continues to Sunday January 21 at the Inspired by… gallery in Danby. Entry is free.