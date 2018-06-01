Win one of two season tickets to watch Whitby Town FC

The football season may only have just finished, but Whitby Town are already looking ahead to the 2018/19 campaign.

And the Whitby Gazette is offering two people the chance to win a season tickets to watch the Blues next season in our fantastic competition.

One of the club’s key aims is to re-integrate with the people of the local area, as Blues boss Chris Hardy aims to propel the club into a play-off push.

One of the ways of doing this is re-launching the popular Whitby Town Gala Day, held at the Turnbull Ground, after more than tens years away on Sunday July 29.

The day will feature live music from 12.30pm to 6pm on the pitch, before moving into the clubhouse from 6pm-10.30pm.

There will also be fun for the whole family, with the chance to meet the Blues’ players, along with 11-and-under five-a-side football, a walking football demonstration, craft stalls, face painting, children’s inflatables, plus much more.

Entry on the day will be £5, with the chance to win a tablet, plus other valuable prizes, whilst accompanied under-18s will get in for free.

The Blues are also planning more exciting community work, including visiting every school in the area to give the pupils free 2018/19 season tickets.

The Gala Day will finish off the eagerly-awaited Whitby Town Challenge Cup weekend, with Championship sides Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Hull City all visiting the Turnbull.

The Challenge Cup saw its inaugural event last year with Celtic, Newcastle United and Dutch side AZ Alkmaar visiting, with Peter Beardsley’s Magpies running out as the first-ever champions.

Middlesbrough will face Sheffield United at the Turnbull Ground on Wednesday July 25 (7.30pm), before Whitby Town host Hull City on Thursday July 26 (7.30pm).

The action will then resume on Saturday July 28 with the third-place play-off at 1.30pm, before the remaining two teams battle it out for the coveted trophy at 5pm.

For just £20, supporters can see all four tournament games with an early-bird ticket, while Blues season ticket holders are able to see every game at no extra cost.

Individual matches will cost £10 adults, £6 concessions and £3 under-18s, while accompanied under-18s will be free. Tickets for the Whitby Town Challenge Cup are available via www.whitby-town.com or the club in person, as well as from Station News and The Greedy Pig.

In partnership with the Whitby Gazette, Whitby Town are giving two lucky people the chance to support the Seasiders every step of the way in their play-off push, by giving away two season tickets.

See this week’s Gazette for question and entry form. Deadline Friday June 15.

Good luck!