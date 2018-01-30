William secures Sub Organist post at St Paul’s Cathedral

A young musician from Fylingthorpe has secured a high profile post at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

William Fox, 22, has been appointed as Sub Organist at the Cathedral and takes up his post in July. He was such a strong candidate that it was felt worth waiting until the summer in order for him to fill the position.

William said: “I feel enormously privileged to be starting work at St Paul’s in the summer. I’m looking forward to serving at the Cathedral, and being part of the life of its community. I’m especially grateful for the opportunity to work with Andrew Carwood, Simon Johnson, and the wider music department.”

William was a pupil at Fylingdales Junior School and a Chorister at York Minster.

He is currently the Organ Scholar of Magdalen College, Oxford, where he is completing an undergraduate degree in Music. He previously held Organ Scholarships at Hereford Cathedral and Wells Cathedral.