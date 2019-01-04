Will the Arriva bus strike affect your journey from Whitby?

Bus service Arriva have released emergency bus timetables ahead of strikes which are due to begin this weekend.

Yesterday Unite, Britain and Ireland’s largest union which represents the drivers, confirmed their planned industrial action, which will cause "severe disruption" for travellers.

The drivers, based at Whitby, Redcar, Stockton, Darlington and Durham will walk out at 00.01 on Sunday (January 6) until 23.59 on Saturday (January 12).

Strike action was decided after talks between Unite and and the Arriva Durham County Ltd management broke down yesterday.

Arriva say that they will be operating as many services as possible between Monday and Friday despite 650 drivers taking action.

Unite accused the bosses of "going around and around in circles", after the drivers had rejected a revised pay offer just before Christmas.

The revised package before Christmas included 75p on the hourly rate over two years in four instalments. The drivers are seeking an increase £1 per hour on the rates for the year starting March 2018.

Bob Bolam, Unite regional officer, said: “Unite had hoped we could have had constructive talks today to address the glaring pay inequality our members feel as they believe they are the second lowest paid drivers of all the Arriva bus companies across the UK.

“We were keen to have meaningful negotiations with the bus bosses as we appreciate that the week-long strike, starting on Sunday, will cause severe disruption to bus users across the north east.

“However, when it came down to brass tacks, there was no new money on the table – the management went around and around in circles. As a result, the strike will go ahead on Sunday, as planned.

“However, we are still open for a positive dialogue with just over 48 hours to go before our members walk-out. The ball is now very much in the management’s court.”

Nigel Featham, head of Arriva buses in the region, said: "We regret Unite’s decision to call a strike in the new year. Arriva has done everything in its power to avoid this outcome, having made considerable concessions in pay talks.

"Industrial action will achieve nothing but misery for the travelling public. Our offer, the best made to our drivers in modern times, remains on the table."

Emergency timetables can be found here.

The minimum service level highlights, Service 95: Whitby - Sleights - Lealholm and Service X93: Middlesbrough - Guisborough - Whitby.

Strikes will be affecting County Durham, the Tees Valley, East Cleveland and parts of North Yorkshire.