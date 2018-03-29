Wildlife Sanctuary's charity shop is open for business!

Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary’s official charity shop is open for business.

The charity cares for thousands of animals each year, but relies on donations and fundraisers to care for the vast array of critters.

Items on sale in the new shop include reclaimed wood bird boxes, hedgehog houses and animal themed earrings.

The store is based on Haggersgate, near Pier Road.

Find the charity on Facebook, search for @whitbywildlifesanctuary, where you can also send donations - look for the ‘donate’ button at the top of the page.