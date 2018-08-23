Why Whitby’s music fans should join the thousands of revellers at music festivals

I am off to one of largest festivals in Yorkshire as I head to Leeds festival this weekend and there will be around 90,000 festival goers there.

Leeds festival is held in the grounds of beautiful Bramham Park where it has been held since 2003.

Leeds Festival

Unless you’ve been to a music festival it can be quite hard to put into words why they are so enjoyable and fun.

It’s an experience that everyone should try at least once.

The atmosphere at a festivals is amazing, everyone is there for the same reason, to have fun with friends, drink, eat and listen to their favourite artists/band/DJ .

They are a very sociable event, everybody is happy, positive, relaxed, nobody cares if you are covered in glitter or in full fancy dress – you can just be yourself and despite the size of the festival the security in and around the parks makes it safe.

There are also stand-up comics doing their thing for those who may want a break from the music.

Festivals are great value for money, a day pass is around £60 or £70. It’s down to you how many artists you see throughout the day.

You get a programme with which artists are on what stage and the times.

Yes there’s a lot of walking but you don’t notice it and I am very used to being on my feet at my front of house job at Dunsley Hall. Comfortable footwear is a must and the majority of people just wear wellies. Take an extra pair of socks in case your feet get uncomfy. Usually the festival will organise shuttle buses to and from the train stations for a couple of pounds.

It’s always a fun atmosphere as everyone is in good spirits and wanting to have a laugh, you’re all in the same boat and sharing in the experience. The food courts at festivals offer a range of different foods, there is something for everyone.

Whether the sun is shining or its raining the atmosphere doesn’t change, you just have to put on a colourful poncho and enjoy yourself.

There are stalls that sell little accessories from clothing, flower hair pieces, face painting / glitter stalls. Some festivals even have fairground rides to go on, the fun just keeps coming!

Plus a real bonus is that you can bump into celebrities who are casually walking round in the crowds enjoying themselves too.

Being outside listening to music especially as the sun goes down at the end of the day is a magical feeling, atmospheric, uplifting and unique.

So why do I love music festivals?

I’m with my friends, listening to my favourite artists, the atmosphere is amazing it’s relaxed and fun,

I’m meeting new people, drinking and creating memories which will last a lifetime.