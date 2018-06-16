White Rose Awards 2018: Yorkshire tourism industry finalists revealed

Welcome to Yorkshire has unveiled its shortlist for the prestigious White Rose Awards.
The awards recognise the best tourist attractions and businesses in the county - and over 170 of them entered this year.
The winners will be revealed at the Harrogate Convention Centre in November.
Arts and Culture Award
- North York Moors Chamber Music Festival
- Phoenix Dance Theatre, Leeds
- West Yorkshire Playhouse
- Settle Victoria Hall
- Yorkshire Sculpture Park
- Ferens Art Gallery, Hull
- Hull New Theatre
Business Tourism Award
- Cedar Court Hotel, Wakefield
- Lakeside Conference Centre, York
- Yorkshire Wildlife Park
- Pavilions of Harrogate
- Yorkshire Event Centre, Harrogate
Guest Accommodation of the Year
Bracken Hall House B&B, Baildon
- Woodlands Farm, Northallerton
- Eighteen97, Goathland
- Cambridge House, Richmond
- Dillons of Whitby
- Orchard Lodge, York
- Low Mill Guesthouse, Leyburn
Holiday Park of the Year
- Cote Ghyll Holiday Park Cottage and Mill, Northallerton
- Riverside Caravan Park, Bentham
- Studfold 'The Nidderdale Experience' Caravan, Glamping and Caravan Park
- Swaledale Yurts
- Masons Campsite, Skipton
- Forest Holidays, Keldy
- Vale of Pickering Caravan Park,
Inns and Restaurants with Rooms
- Carpenters Arms, Thirsk
- The Fairfax Arms, Gilling East
- Estbek House, Whitby
- The Ellerby Country Inn, Saltburn-by-the-Sea
- The Blue Lion, Leyburn
- The Timble Inn, Otley
Large Attraction of the Year
- Forbidden Corner, Leyburn
- Emmerdale Studio Experience
- The Hepworth, Wakefield
- Eureka! The National Children's Museum, Halifax
- The Piece Hall, Halifax
- JORVIK Group, York
- Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley
Large Hotel of the Year
- The Principal, York
- Gisborough Hall Hotel
- The Devonshire Arms Hotel & Spa, Skipton
- The Grand Hotel & Spa, York
- The Black Swan Hotel, Helmsley
- Waterton Park Hotel & Spa, Wakefield
- The Coniston Hotel,Skipton
Outstanding Customer Service Award
- Stage 1 Cycles, Hawes
- YorTours, Harrogate
- York Maze
- Beck Hall, Malham
- Ellerby Country Inn, Saltburn
- Tong Garden Centre, Bradford
- Yorebridge House, Leyburn
Producers and Makers Award
- Haxby Bakehouse, York
- Sheffield Dry Gin
- Cryer & Stott Cheesemongers, Castleford
- The Wensleydale Creamery
- Tipple Tails, Sheffield
- York Coffee Emporium Ltd
Pub of the Year
- The Millers Bar, Brighouse
- The White Swan of Ampleforth
- The Dunkirk, Denby Dale
- The Bull Inn, Ripon
- Wrygarth Inn, Hornsea
- The Railway Inn, Hull
Restaurant of the Year
- The Oxford Place, Leeds
- The Westwood Restaurant, Beverley
- Rafters Restaurant, Sheffield
- SKOSH, York
- The Bruce Arms, Ripon
- Samuels, Ripon
Self-Catering Accommodation
- Broadgate Farm Cottages, Beverley
- Grand Get Togethers, Malton
- The Dovecote Barns, York
- Studford Luxury Lodges, York
- Smallshaw Cottages & Spa, Sheffield
- Cottage in the Dales
- Brompton Lakes, part of Holiday at Home, Richmond
- Thief Hole, Northallerton
Small Attraction of the Year
- Middleton Railway Trust, Leeds
- Spirit of Harrogate
- Burton Constable Foundation, Hull
- National Centre for Birds of Prey, Helmsley
- Workhouse Museum, Ripon
- Grimm & Co, Rotherham
- The Georgian Theatre Experience, Richmond
Small Hotel of the Year
- Goldsborough Hall, Knaresborough
- Feversham Arms Hotel, Helmsley
- Simonstone Hall, Hawes
- The Devonshire Fell, Skipton
- Brocco on the Park, Sheffield
- Crab & Lobster, Thirsk
- Beck Hall, Malham
Taste of Yorkshire Award
- Yummy Yorkshire Ltd, Denby Dale
- Yorkshire Food Finder Ltd, York
- Malton Food Tours, by The Talbot
- Bert's Barrow, Leeds
- Millers Fish and Chips, York
- Asparagus Green Catering, Huddersfield
Tourism Event of the Year
- White Rose Classic / Ilkley Cycling Club
- A Thornton Hall Farm Christmas Adventure
- Bradford Literature Festival
- Summer Music Saturdays with Olly Murs, York Racecourse
- Hallowscream at York Maze
- The Yorkshire Dales Food & Drink Festival
- Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Visitor Information Award
- Halifax Visitor Centre
- VisitLeeds and Art Gallery Shop
- Visit Doncaster
- Humber Bridge Tourist Information Centre
- Aysgarth Falls Visitor Centre
- Visit York