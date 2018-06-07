White Lily Ball makes more than £4,000 for hospices

Ball-goers were dressed in their best ready to have a great time, as the 7th White Lily Ball rolled into Whitby last Friday night.

The glittering event, which raises money for three hospices, was on for the second year running at Whitby Pavilion – and raised more than £4,000, with more money to come in.

Main organiser Lucy Mothersdale was delighted with how the evening went.

“The whole night was fantastic, everyone enjoyed it,” she said.

“It all went really well.”

A twist to the raffle this year, each balloon had a raffle ticket in so everyone won something with the ticket in the balloon corresponding to a prize on the table. The twist worked really well and raffle sold out in no time.

Among the prizes which went under auctioneer Robert Smith’s hammer were a wine tree, stocked with wine, made by local blacksmith Katy Ventress. That alone fetched more than £400.

A day’s workshop with stained glass artist Janet Fraser and a diesel engine driver experience at North Bay Railway were also auctioned.

A massive Teddy bear which had been donated was won, and then donated back by the winner so it could make even more money.

The event featured music from Manhattan Jazz and Audio Tracer.

Lucy, who set up White Lily in memory of her late parents, added: “We are so grateful to all the local businesses for their kind donations.”

The event supports St Catherine’s Hospice, Butterwick Hospice and Zoe’s Place.

The ball will take place again for their eighth time next year, on a date to be fixed.