White Lily Ball-goers set to dazzle in Whitby tonight

This year’s glittering White Lily Ball is back on tonight at Whitby Pavilion.

The popular event, now in its seventh year, features music on arrival from Manhattan Jazz, with Audio Tracer featuring as the main band.

Ball-goers can tuck into a three-course meal while this year’s raffle features a surprise twist.

Auction lots you can bid for include a day’s workshop with stained glass artist Janet Fraser, a wine tree made by Hinderwell-based blacksmith Katie Ventress and an engine driver experience at North Bay, Scarborough.

Auctioneer for the night will be Robert Smith.

The ball raises money for three charities – Saint Catherine’s Hospice, Butterwick Hospice and Zoe’s Place.

Lucy Mothersdale, the main organiser who set up White Lily in memory of her late parents, said: “The support we receive is overwhelming and Emma, the White Lily team and I are eternally grateful.

“The ball wouldn’t roll without the support from our local community.