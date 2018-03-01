White Lily Ball back again

Whitby’s White Lily Ball is back again for a seventh year.

The money-spinning event is always a highlight of the social calendar in Whitby and as always, will be raising money for St Catherine’s Hospice, Butterwick Hospice and Zoe’s Place. Best ball-gowns and sharp suits will be the order of the day when the ball takes place at Whitby Pavilion on Friday June 1. This year’s ball will feature live music from Audio Tracer and Manhattan Jazz. There will be a chance to win some great prizes at the auction and raffle, with the latter this year featuring a novel twist.

Lucy Mothersdale, who organises the ball in memory of her late parents, said: “I am really excited about this year’s ball – more than ever before.”

Tickets costing £45 are available from Lucy on 07795 562171.