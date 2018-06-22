Whitby youth hostel set to host concert

Whitby Youth Hostel, situated next to Whitby Abbey and offering spectacular views over Whitby, is to host a musical event this weekend.

Five ensembles from Whitby Music Centre will be entertaining guests and visitors to the hostel.

The afternoon of music starts at 1.30 with the Hawsker Village Band,playing arrangements of folk music.

They will be followed by the Whitby Area Concert Band, WOW (the wider opportunities ensemble), Whitby String Ensemble, the Music Centre Choir and finishing with the senior wind ensemble, Mistral, from 4pm.

Visitors will also be able to visit the beautiful gardens, chat with the garden volunteers, and buy plants from the plant stall.

The team work every Wednesday and have recently completely re-designed the former sandpit area to make a sheltered seating space filled with scented flowers and plants.

The Open Garden and Music event is tomorrow, with gardens open from 1pm and music starting at 1.30pm in the Chomley room.