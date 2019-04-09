Whitby youngsters show off photographic skills

A competition organised by The Rotary Club of Whitby and District has brought together a number of gifted young photographers aged 11-13 years.

Entrants were challenged to show off their talent by interpreting this year’s theme of The Beauty of Nature and create a three-piece portfolio.

Winner Nathaniel Reeve and runner-up Athina Bazigou.

Judges Don Readman, Debra Snow and Rob Williams had the task of selecting one winner from the extraordinary selection of photographs.

The winners were announced during an event at the Hetty and Betty restaurant in Whitby.

Nathaniel Reeve won the 1st prize for best set of three photographs with ‘Dragonfly’, ‘Falling Foss’, and ‘Ravenscar’.

The judges said: “His photographs show an advanced level of technical ability.

Ravenscar, part of the winning package.

“His ‘Dragonfly’ is particularly stunning, he used his knowledge of shutter speeds to defocus the background and this enhanced the pin-sharp focus of the subject.

“He could go on to have a great career in photography.”

Runner-up was Athina Bazigou, with her photographs ‘Ravine’, ‘Blue bells’ and ‘Kettleness’.

Feedback from the judges included: “Ravine is a highly accomplished photograph that would be the envy of many professionals. The judges liked the composition, the layers of the rock in the foreground, the leading line through to the landscape in the distance.”

The Falling Foss image.

A spokesman said: “The winners were awarded certificates and prizes by the Rotary Club of Whitby and District. Congratulations to all.

“The winning entry submitted by Nathaniel Reeve has now gone forward to the National Rotary Young Photographer Competition 2019.

“Special mention should also be given to the high quality photographs submitted by entrants Joleigh Davidson, Lucy Boyer and Joseph Salt.”

The Rotary Club of Whitby and District is keen to support the dreams and aspirations of local young people and create opportunities for them to unlock their potential.

Email 1958.whitby.rotary@gmail.com for more details.