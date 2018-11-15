Whitby youngsters impress in photography competition

Budding snappers put their skills to the test in the Whitby & District Rotary Club Young Photographer Competition.

The competition for 11 to 13-year-olds was designed to encourage the development of photographic skills.

Winning picture: Stormy Skies, by Joseph Salt

Following a Photography Workshop delivered by David Kaitlan of View Yorkshire, entrants completed a heritage trail throughout town, taking photos of their own interpretation where the clue was solved and submitting their best three photographs for judging.

Judges Don Readman, Debra Snow and Rob Williams had the unenviable task of selecting four winners from the innovative selection of photographs.

The calibre of entries was very high and the winners announced during an event at the Harbour View Restaurant recently.

Joseph Salt won the first prize for Best Photograph with ‘Stormy Skies’ –judges said: “This work showed a high level of technical ability, composition, imagination and style.

“We felt that this work captured scenes that have been photographed time and time again by many professional photographers.

“However, Joseph found a unique angle and viewpoint, the Stormy Skies one in particular we felt was highly creative and is an angle that we, as photographers, have not taken or seen before and why we chose it to be first place.”

Poppy Hartley came second with her photograph Red Brick Shape.

Judges said: “We felt that Poppy had great titles for her work which can be just as important as all the other elements of photography as it is part of telling the story behind the shot.”

Nathaniel Reeve won third place with Sign of the Tides; his photos showed “great technical ability and creative ideas in composing interesting landscape shots.”

Isobel Price won Best set of Three Photographs with Guiding you home, Garden of Secrets and Autumn Fire.

The panel liked the composition and tone of the pictures that worked really well together as a body of work.

The winners were awarded certificates and prizes by Whitby and District Rotary Club President Mike Bunn.

Special mention is also given to the high-quality photographs submitted by entrants Athina Bazigou, Joleigh Davidson and Lucy Boyer.