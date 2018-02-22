Whitby woman Megan bids to raise cash for 10-week stay in Africa

A Whitby woman is holding a fundraiser this Saturday (Feb 24) as she prepares for a trip to Ghana, where she will be volunteering for a charity.

Megan Collis, 24, of Oak Road, will be working with Challenges Worldwide ICS to help people in the African country learn the skills needed to improve and grow local businesses and create sustainable economies that promote prosperity for all.

on Saturday, she is set to boost funds for her trip with a family fun day at Whitby’s East Side Community Centre.

There will be face painting, a nail bar, hot dogs, a raffle and a tombola at the event, which is on from 2pm.

Tonight, Megan is also due to have her long hair cut by Julie Leadley at Colour Me, to raise further money and to benefit the Little Princess Trust, which makes real hair into wigs for youngsters who are having cancer treatment.

Megan, a team leader at Whitby’s Peregrine House, has been given a target of £800 to raise for Challenges Worldwide ICS so the charity can continue to help overseas.

She has already created a Just Giving page, which yesterday lunchtime stood at £360.

Megan hopes the other money-spinning ventures will help her make the total up to £800 and she is looking forward to the life-changing trip to Ghana in April.

“It’s something I have always wanted to do since I was younger,” she said.

“Someone I worked with did it when she was 18 so I messaged them and applied.”

While she is out in Ghana, Megan will typically spend three to four days working with the charity, another day where she has team meetings with other volunteers and also time with her host family.

Challenges Worldwide ICS offers African business support placements for 18 to 25-year-olds. The idea is that company growth creates jobs and a secure income for people living in town and cities, reducing the need for charity or aid and helps communities to develop a stable way to support themselves. Click here to see Megan’s JustGiving page at if you would like to help her.