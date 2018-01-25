Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary to open shop in town

A charity which cares for thousands of animals in Whitby every year is set to open a shop in the town centre.

The shop, run by Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary, will not only serve as a fundraising base, but will also sell hedgehog houses, bird boxes and other wildlife products as well as some themed gifts.

The charity posted on its Facebook page: "We are so excited to announce that we will soon be opening up a charity shop in the centre of town. The lease is signed and we collect the keys this afternoon."

They added: "This is going to make a huge difference in fundraising for the charity. The shop will be totally run by volunteers so 100% of the profits goes to the animals we rescue."

The new shop will be based at Haggersgate, next to Pier Road.