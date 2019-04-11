Whitby Whaler group supports school project

The Whitby Whaler U3A Gardening Group is giving its support to a very worthwhile town cause.

Following a very interesting presentation by Paul Armstrong, a teacher at Airy Hill School, to the U3A gardening group about the school’s site and their plans to develop it into a resource for children, the group’s members voted to donate some of their funds to this project.

The group decided that an orchard would be a suitable long-term way of supporting the project, providing fresh fruit and offering opportunities to teach life skills such as gardening and cooking, while contributing to their emotional and physical health.

Airy Hill School is transforming part of their school grounds into a ‘Field Studies Centre’ with a number of wildlife habitats including woodland and scrub.

A spokesman said: “The school has been working with the wider school community, to increase the biodiversity and utility of the site and the Whitby Whaler Gardening Group members are pleased to have played their part to help out.

“A few gardening group volunteers had a very enjoyable afternoon working with Year 4 to help them plant the trees and offer advice to the children as to how to look after the mix of apple, pear, plum and cherry trees.

“They were a lively group of children who loved sharing their knowledge about nature with our gardeners while others relished getting very muddy looking for worms and treasure in the soil.

“It is hoped the partnership of the school and the Whitby Whaler Gardening Group will continue as the site develops. Thanks also goes to Victoria Farm Garden Centre for their donation.”