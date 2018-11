Sessions for those who want to play the ukulele are due to start at Whitby Rugby Club.

These will take place every Thursday at 7.30pm from 8 November and are open to anyone, from beginners to experienced players.

Songs will be projected on to a screen on the wall so that everyone can follow.

The aim of the club, called The Jukebox Ukes, is to allow people to enjoy their music and learn from each other.

For more information contact Derek on 07919364333.